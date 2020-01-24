Local:

CTV News The Ottawa Police Service is reintroducing its hate crime section as the numbers of crimes continue to rise. Ottawa was the first police service in Canada to start a hate crimes unit. In the last few years, the reported hate crimes in Ottawa have alarmingly increased. The section will be focused on helping prevent incidents through public education, outreach and developing intelligence.

National:

CBC News Five to six people are being monitored in Canada for the coronavirus. One person has been cleared of having the virus, but health officials are still monitoring the others. The Canadian government is taking the outbreak very seriously, but the risk of the virus is low to Canadians. The people who have been to Wuhan, China will leave airports with information in English, French and Chinese on what to do if they experience flu-like symptoms in the next 14 days.

Global:

CTV News A 23-year-old woman convicted of manslaughter was released from jail Thursday after serving a 15-month sentence. She was released on five years’ probation for good behaviour and attending jail programs. Michelle Carter, 17 at the time, was determined the cause of the death of her 18-year-old boyfriend.