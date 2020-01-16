Ontario launches investigation into false alert from Pickering nuclear plant

Local

The Ottawa Citizen uncovered on Monday that a local flight school had been struggling from mismanagement long before it had its school certificate revoked last month. For months Ottawa Aviation Services struggled to pay their flight instructors. Classwork was also inconsistent and textbooks never arrived for students. A new management team has been brought on and are taking the time to remodel the OAS to reflect regulation requirements and budgets. Cedric Paillard, the school’s CEO, hopes to see the OAS reopen by the end of January.

National

The Ottawa Citizen reported that the Ontario government apologized today for the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station false alert. The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) promises that the investigation into this error would be made public every step of the way. They consider the incident, “very unusual” and promise to delve deeper into the specifics of how it happened.

International

The Globe and Mail reported that Iranian riot police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Tehran today as thousands of people were on the streets protesting the plane shootdown. A British ambassador was arrested at the protests, furthering international tensions.