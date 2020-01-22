First Canadian victim from passenger plane downed in Iran has been brought home for burial

Local News

The Ottawa Citizen reported that OC Transpo ran a modified replacement bus service to supplement the LRT system Tuesday morning. This was because they were only able to produce eight working trains instead of the promised 10 for morning rush hours. The trains provided service every six minutes.

National News

Global reported that the first Canadian victim from the passenger plane downed by an Iranian missile strike has been brought home for burial. Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, told reporters on Tuesday that the remains of one victim have been retrieved so far. While others will follow, those will likely be kept similarly private until after the fact.

International News

CBC reported Tuesday that a resident of Washington state who returned from a trip to China last week has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds in China. Officials are now tracing the man’s movements and contacts in China and the United States. He has told health officials he did not visit any of the markets in Wuhan that are implicated in the outbreak and did not know anyone who was sick.