What does Woodroffe campus look like when COVID-19 sends everyone home?

After the college announced on March 13 that it would suspend classes and shift to online learning due to COVID-19, an Algonquin Times reporter visited campus to retrieve her belongings from her locker.

These are some of the photos that were taken during that brief visit on March 20.

At that time it was apparent that students and faculty were respecting the college’s directives on limiting trips to campuses. There were security staff members on site taking note of the few students entering the once-crowded hallways and grounds.