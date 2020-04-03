Spring 2020 convocation ceremony postponed until fall

The spring convocation ceremony has been postponed until fall 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by President Claude Brulé on Friday, March 27.

In his update about college services and the spring 2020 term, he explained that because of social distancing measures being taken by the college, spring convocation ceremonies are postponed at the Woodroffe, Pembroke and Perth campuses.

Brulé called the move to reschedule the ceremonies — which were originally set to take place in June — unprecedented.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Brulé. “But it is in the interests of the health and safety of our college community and our learners’ families, and is in line with the direction that most post-secondary institutions are now taking.”

Soon-to-be graduate Mackenzie Miklovich has been working hard on her diploma in interior design while raising her daughter and working part-time in retail. She’s been looking forward to graduation.

“I understand the school is doing their best to keep people safe and I’m not mad at Algonquin for postponing the ceremony,” said Miklovich. “But that doesn’t stop it from being disappointing that we’ll have to wait for the acknowledgment and celebration of something graduating students have worked so hard for.”

Convocation will be rescheduled for some time in fall 2020, with more updates to come.