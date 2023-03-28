‘Undercover’ books attract students to program fundraiser

Jena Wren, a library and information technician student, selling sweets from the bake sale. Photo credit: Naomie Twagirumukiza

The library and information technician program hosted another successful fundraiser last Wednesday in the B-building atrium, and this time it came with “undercover” used books.

The undercover used books were wrapped in brown paper with a code name and a teaser of what the book is about. All books were two dollars and were quickly scooped up.

“I don’t usually read but I will for two dollars,” said Wakuma Bayan, a computer engineering technology science student.

There was also a bake sale with cookies, brownies, muffins and cupcakes. Adriana Coté, a computer engineering technology student, said it was “the best bake sale that’s happened at Algonquin College.”

The fundraiser takes place every semester to raise money for two awards, created by Helena Merriam, the library and information technician program coordinator, with the help of colleagues, students and former students.

The Natalie Meggison Award of Excellence honours and remembers Natalie Meggison’s contributions to the library and information technician program. She was “a long-time and much-favoured part-time faculty professor in the program,” said Merriam.

The Corey Mac Nason Memorial Award honours and remembers Corey Mac Nason who had a significant impact on his students and the library community. Merriam said, “He is remembered by his students and colleagues, for his support, his guidance, and his great sense of humour.”

Each award pays $500 to a student recipient.

If you missed the sale and want make a donation, the awards are listed on Algonquin College’s Canada Helps Page, which accepts donations (listed under “Fund”).