Talent show will help raise funds for food

Algonquin College Public Relations class posing for a group shot in front of its Nourish The Community campaign's press event. Photo credit: Mariaalejand Guarinvega

Algonquin College Public Relations program will be holding a talent show at Rainbow Bistro on Murray Street from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 27, as part of its Nourish the Community Campaign.

There are 10 acts expected, including belly dancing, poetry reading, and a performance by Daniel Allard, a 2023 Capital Music award winning artist.

All performing acts were found through posters on campus, posts to Facebook, and previous events.

The Nourish the Community fundraising campaign, held by students from the public relations program of summer, 2023, is a collection of five fundraising events in support of the Parkdale Food Centre

“It’s hard for me, as a college student, to provide food for myself,” said Nathalya Samuel-Dean, an Algonquin College Public Relations student. “Food is just so much money, I only eat one meal a day.”

The price of groceries in Canada has risen by nine per cent in the last year, according to a study from Statistics Canada.

“One in seven Canadians are affected by food insecurity,” said Benni Price, a Public Relations student from Algonquin College. “So, my team and I are very excited to be hosting an event for Parkdale Food Centre.”

Parkdale Food Centre is a registered not-for-profit charity dedicated to building a safe, healthy community through its Community Fridge, breakfasts, lunches, and programs.

All the event’s proceeds will go toward the Parkdale Food Centre.

“We spent some time with Parkdale Food Centre and learnt a lot about them over the past few months,” says Public Relations student Giuliana Petti. “Seeing what they do firsthand has inspired us to support them with our events.”

While ID will not be necessary for admission, ID will be necessary to order from the bar.

“Lots of people like to think that food insecurity just can’t affect them,” says Mariia Dias, a Public Relations student. “But, if you look at the growing prices, it’s crazy. You can’t afford what you used to, especially if you have children.”

Nearly 25 per cent of renters are affected by food insecurity, according to the 2021 Canadian Income Survey published by Ottawa Public Health.



Admission is $20 at the door, or $15 for an early bird special until July 27.



More information and ticket sales can be found on Nourish the Community’s Eventbrite Page.