Students hunt for wall art at annual poster sale in the cafeteria

Posters for sale set up for sale in the cafeteria by Imaginus on Oct. 12. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

Just over a month after classes resumed at Algonquin College, students had an opportunity to decorate or freshen up their homes.

In the cafeteria, posters were for purchase by staff and students. The Imaginus pop-up shop was selling posters during its annual visit to the college.

The poster sale came at a good time of year in the eyes of the college president. He thinks students will be able to enjoy their wall art for seven more months of school.

“I think the timing is good,” said Claude Brulé, president of Algonquin College. “It’s early enough. Students are going to be here for the whole year.”

The posters were selling like hotcakes as students looked for potential wall art around the exhibit.

The large area of posters caught students’ eyes.

“I really just came here because I was on break and I thought it would be interesting,” Justin Caesar, a TV broadcasting student said. “I was going to come here last semester, but I came when it closed so I didn’t get the chance to see them.”

Most of the posters ranged from $4 to $20 and came in all different shapes, sizes and topics.

Ceasar said was happy with both the selection of posters and the price.

“The prices are actually pretty fair. Some of them are a little bit small but I think for the price it’s worth it,” said Caesar.

“It’s taking up 30 per cent of the cafeteria so it kinda grabbed my eye,” said Josh Peña, a TV broadcasting student. “I thought I’d come check out some of the posters around here,”

The poster selection was apparent to the college president.

“It’s nice. There seems to be a lot of choice for everyone there is some really artsy things,” said Brulé

For some, the posters brought back memories of decorating dorm rooms when they were in class.

“It’s fantastic. I know when I was a student, I used to decorate my dorm room with posters. It made it a bit more lively,” said Brulé.

The poster sale was scheduled to end on Oct. 13.