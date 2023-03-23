Students celebrate Holi with a vibrant colour festival

The Holi party enjoys music, colours and dancing on March 15. Photo credit: Annika Schlarb

This year’s Holi event took over the Ishkodewan courtyard while students connected through celebration.

The Hindu culture celebrates the arrival of spring and good intentions with a vibrant Holi colour festival.

On Wednesday afternoon, organizers set up tables with bowls and dye cannons filled with coloured powder in anticipation of the students’ arrival.

“The Students’ Association and International Education Centre like to collab every year and organize a celebration,” said Nakeya Francis, the diversity and inclusivity events coordinator. Last year COVID-19 restrictions limited the party’s capacity, but this year’s turnout made a large group of students.

Students took part in the celebration by coating each other in coloured powder while enjoying music provided by DJ Jas.

Holi is a Hindu holiday celebrated in many parts of India prioritizing love and happiness in the community.

The history behind Hindu rituals comes from ancient legends. Holi’s celebration is derived from the legend of Holika Dahan, depicting an ancient story of the victory of good over evil.

Known commonly as the festival of colours, the Holi celebration includes colourful powders and water being thrown around in the streets while everyone is dancing, singing and playing instruments.

Holi is celebrated on a different date each year as it follows the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the date of the colour festival was March 8 with a variety of customs and traditions around India.

While the Students’ Association hopes to make Algonquin feel like home for everyone, the Holi celebration was an opportunity for students to come together and have fun within the school community.

Jashan Gutral is an international student from India who took part in the Holi event. “I don’t know many Indian people here, so it’s good to have a chance to make new friends and meet new people,” he said.

The celebration welcomed everyone and prioritized good spirits. “When I told my Canadian friends about Holi they also got excited,” said Gutral. “It’s a good event to maintain a spark within the students.”