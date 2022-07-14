Sri Lanka’s president quits during protests

Local: Ottawa Citizen

Mark Sutcliffe, a candidate in Ottawa’s mayoral election, pledged to not accept any campaign donations from developers. The entrepreneur and broadcaster announced his run for the mayor’s office on June 29, and has announced on his campaign site, “to ensure there is no real or perceived conflict of interest, and out of respect for both groups.” On union and developer donations, Sutcliffe said anyone who’s an owner, an executive, or a family member of an owner or executive is “encouraged to participate in other ways, like making a contribution to the local charity of their choice.”

National: CTV News

Rogers wireless and internet customers were left without any services Friday, all across Canada. The outage affected 911 services, financial networking, schools, businesses and homes. The company claimed that it was caused by a maintenance update to its core network and that some routers had malfunctioned as a result. Rogers is facing a class-action lawsuit filed Monday by Montreal-based LPC Avocat Inc. on behalf of customers with Rogers, Fido Mobile and Chatr Mobile. Yuka Sai, a lawyer with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, said that customers deserve a say in what constitutes fair compensation. Richard Leblanc, a York University law and ethics professor, said that offering a five-day compensation was the minimum they could do.

International: CBC News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country Wednesday, during an uprising caused by an economic collapse. This ended his family’s almost two decades of his family’s leadership. His decision to leave Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president had angered more demonstrators, causing them to storm his office to demand that he steps down. Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week.