News

“Cocaine king of Milan” brought to justice

ByAlex Campbell

Jul 7, 2022

Local News – CTV News Ottawa

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries due to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa’s west end. This is the second shooting in the city since Tuesday when a man was shot on Banff Avenue.

National News – CBC

The City of Toronto has made a formal apology to the World Sikh Organization after firing more than 100 Sikh security guards due to an N95 mask no-beard policy. The policy forced them to choose between their job and a key component of their religion. The affected guards will be compensated for lost hours and returned to their positions.

World News – BBC

The “cocaine king of Milan,” Rocco Morabito, has been extradited from Brazil to Rome after a joint effort by the Italian and Brazilian police to arrest him in 2021. He will be serving a 30-year sentence for drug trafficking. The Italian mafia boss spent decades on the run in South America, using a fake identity.

Related Post

News Uncategorized

1000 killed, 1500 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Jun 23, 2022 Sophia Adams
Featured Stories News Off Campus People

Jim Watson presents Key to the City to the Ottawa Citizen in one of his last events as mayor

Jun 21, 2022 Madi Ivan-Feldcamp
Featured Stories News

How students survived the big storm

Jun 16, 2022 Tyler Beauchesne