“Cocaine king of Milan” brought to justice

Local News – CTV News Ottawa

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries due to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa’s west end. This is the second shooting in the city since Tuesday when a man was shot on Banff Avenue.

National News – CBC

The City of Toronto has made a formal apology to the World Sikh Organization after firing more than 100 Sikh security guards due to an N95 mask no-beard policy. The policy forced them to choose between their job and a key component of their religion. The affected guards will be compensated for lost hours and returned to their positions.

World News – BBC

The “cocaine king of Milan,” Rocco Morabito, has been extradited from Brazil to Rome after a joint effort by the Italian and Brazilian police to arrest him in 2021. He will be serving a 30-year sentence for drug trafficking. The Italian mafia boss spent decades on the run in South America, using a fake identity.