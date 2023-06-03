SA to host free outdoor movie night

Ottawa campus hosting a movie night Photo credit: Meg Wall

The Algonquin College Students’ Association is kicking off the summer weather with a free, outdoor movie night on Thursday, June 8, at the Ottawa campus.

Now that the hot temperatures have arrived, the Students’ Association is offering a free showing of Top Gun: Maverick on the Student Commons front lawn (E Building), from 8 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m.

Nakeya Francis, the Students’ Association’s diversity and inclusivity events co-ordinator, hopes the movie night will provide current students the opportunity to enjoy the campus with their peers while simultaneously attracting future students.

“It is a great way to welcome the community on to our campus and help integrate our new students into the Algonquin community in general,” says Francis.

The event will be open to anyone in the college body and general public (but is advised for those aged 13 and up).

When the 2022 film (starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Val Kilmer) hit theatres last year, it received a 96 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ “tomatometer”.

Level two TV broadcasting students, Vera Scultety and Mike Taylor, say gathering a bunch of cinephiles together for an evening is bound to create a great night.

“Top Gun: Maverick was my favourite movie of last year,” says Taylor.

“I think it’s a great idea,” says Scultety. “But alternating different genres – if we do this more than once – would be a really cool idea too, and I think it has potential to keep going.”

However, some Algonquin College students are concerned about logistics.

“There’s nothing really flat here,” says Denis Vykhodtsev, a level two massage therapy student, when asked about the front lawn being a good location for the event. “I’d have to be at the back, since I’m a pretty tall individual.”

Vykhodtsev also expressed concern over the number of mosquitos this year.

Attendance is free, but the net capacity will be limited to 150 people. For those visiting the campus by vehicle, paid parking will be available in Lots 8, 9, 10, and 12.

In the event of poor weather, the event will be cancelled.

For additional information on the event, the Students’ Association can be contacted by phone at (613) 727-4723 x7711 or by email at studentsassociation@algonquincollege.com.