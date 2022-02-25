Russian troops invade Ukraine

Local News:

Ottawa Sun: Tunney’s Pasture closed after a report of a mysterious package. At 8 a.m. on Thursday, OC Transpo announced the closure of Tunney’s Pasture due to police activity. During this time, trains were only operating between the Blair and Bayview stations. At 9 a.m. OC Transpo said that Tunney’s Pasture reopened after police had dealt with the mysterious package. No injuries were reported.

National News:

CTV News: Canada sanctioned 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid an attack on Ukraine. Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s second share of sanctions against Russia after their attack on Ukraine. These sanctions include financial penalties against 58 Russian individuals and entities, as well as halting all export permits. These sanctions will target members of the Russian elite paramilitary organization, the Wagner Group, and major Russian Banks along with many others. Canada also plans to sanction members of the Russian Security Council.

International News:

CBC News: Russian troops launched an assault on Ukraine on Thursday, attacking three fronts, including the capital city Kyiv. Russian shelling began Thursday morning, moments after Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said that he “decided to conduct a special military operation.” Putin has since called for Ukraine’s forces to lay down their arms and surrender their country to Russian control. Ukrainian officials have said that the country’s military is fighting to repel a “full-scale invasion” by Russia.