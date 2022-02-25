Local museums and theatres affected by the change to Ontario’s regulations

"The Nepean Museum continues to be open and accessible to anyone looking to get their fix of local history,” said Dan Chenier, general manager, recreation, cultural and facility services. Photo credit: Garrett Empey

The Nepean Museum, located on 16 Rowley Ave. just east of Algonquin College’s Woodroffe campus has been forced to change regulations many times during the pandemic.

“City museums have followed all provincial regulations and public health advice to ensure they could continue to deliver safe services wherever possible,” said Dan Chenier, general manager, recreation, cultural and facility services.

Recently however, with the COVID-19 regulations being changed, limits have allowed select businesses to operate at full capacity.

On Feb. 14 Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the end to proof of vaccination requirements and a raise in indoor gathering limits. They have pushed the boundary of COVID-19 regulations thus far, leaving local services to react in their own ways.

“Effective March 1 we intend to eliminate capacity limits in all indoor public settings, at the same time we will lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings,” Doug Ford said in a statement in the announcement on Feb.14.

Local services in and around Algonquin College will adjust to the new regulations.

“The Nepean Museum has been operating at full capacity since capacity limits were lifted for select facilities on Feb. 17,” said Chenier.

Another local business subject to change is the Centrepointe Theatre at 101 Centrepointe Dr.

The theatre has experienced difficulty throughout the pandemic maintaining visitors at the usual number due to capacity limits. The new regulations are now upping the limits to half of the total available seats in theatres.

These changes support the idea that life may soon return to normal in Ottawa.

“In the meantime, the Nepean Museum continues to be open and accessible to anyone looking to get their fix of local history,” said Chenier.