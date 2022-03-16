Russia bans 313 Canadians from entering the country

Local News

CityNews: An Ottawa marketing firm has joined a growing list of organizations offering support to displaced people of Ukraine. Danger Co Marketing Services provides free marketing support to Ukrainian refugees looking to start over in North America as entrepreneurs. Founder and CEO Jordan Stalker says while it will be challenging for many people to restart their lives in a new country, it is an interesting time to start a business and pivot into entrepreneurship.

National News

CBC News: Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs blacklisted and banned 313 Canadians from entering the country. This includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand. This is in response to Canada’s actions and stance toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, a spokesperson for Trudeau said, “the prime minister was not bothered by the new Canadian additions to the Russian ‘black list’.” Russia also added United States President Joe Biden, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, CIA chief William Burns, Hunter Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki to the list.

International News

BBC News: An editor at state-controlled Channel 1 who ran onto a live TV program holding a sign saying, “no war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here,” has been fined and released after protesting against Russia invading Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova said she was not given legal help while being questioned for 14 hours without sleep. Ovsyannikova’s whereabouts were unknown until an image of her with her lawyer circulated on Russian media.