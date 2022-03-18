Public relations students launch charity campaign

“We chose this charity because it was close to home, because many of us have used their resources,” said Bolu Olutunda, team lead for the "Sparkling Portraits" event. Photo credit: Leslie Bader

The room in the N building was filled with keen, well-dressed public relations students on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 17. Level 2 students were waiting for their turn to host their first, professional news conference for their colleagues, teachers and students in the radio and journalism programs.

Every year, the class holds an awareness and fundraising campaign to support a local charity.

This year, teams have organized seven events under the banner “Hear to Hear You,” which will support the Sexual Assault Support Center of Ottawa.

“We chose this charity because it was close to home, because many of us have used their resources,” said Bolu Olutunda, team lead for the “Sparkling Portraits” event.

Olutunda and four of her colleagues have organized a paint and wine night, which will take place sometime in the weeks ahead at the Barley Mow Orleans. (The official date will be announced when more is known about the faculty strike.)

According to Astria Mabwoto, the team’s spokesperson, two local artists will lead painting tutorials and host discussions on art and mental health. “Friends, colleagues and family members can get together to paint, while enjoying food and refreshments,” said Mabwoto.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25 individual, $45 couple and $65 for a group of three. There will be a raffle for three prizes and a painting competition at the end of the evening.

Sarah Ouellet, logistics lead, told attendees that research from Statistics Canada suggests that 75 percent of post-secondary students either witness or experience sexualized behaviour.

“We are extremely proud to be representing a charity that has been supporting survivors for almost 40 years,” said Ouellet.

The Sexual Assault Support Centre Ottawa offers help via phone, groups and individual sessions. Grounded in feminist theory and action, SASC is dedicated to social justice and political action. It is a highly inclusive and diverse organization.