Protesters arrested across Russia

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

CBC: Over 4,000 protesters were arrested across Russia after Alexei Navalny was jailed on his return from Germany. Navalny is an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin as well as an anti-corruption investigator. His team has called for more protests.

NATIONAL NEWS

CBC: After eclipsing 700,000 total cases and 52,000 active cases, the death toll of the COVID-19 virus in Canada has risen to over 20,000. While vaccines are being distributed, researchers are worried over the rapid spread of the B-117 variant of the COVID-19 virus. As several long-term care homes in the Greater Toronto Area struggle to fight off the B-117 virus, one of the long-term care homes affected in Barrie, Ont. has had over 100 cases in a matter of weeks, with a death count of 46.

LOCAL NEWS

Ottawa Citizen: On Thursday, Jan. 28, the National Capital Commission opened the Rideau Canal from the Pretoria and Bank Street bridges for its 51st season of skating. On Saturday evening, the NCC announced that it would be able to open an additional 5.7-kilometre span of the Rideau Canal from Delaware to Bronson Street on Jan. 31 at 8:00 a.m. Although the full length of the Skateway is not open, the Ottawa Citizen reported a photo of large volumes of locals enjoying a skate along the Rideau Canal on Sunday Jan. 31.