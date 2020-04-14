PLAR services working ‘as normally as possible’ during COVID-19 period

Algonquin College’s Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) services are taking an empathetic approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office loosened its processing timelines to be more flexible to students and faculty.

“We’re doing our best to process PLARs as normally as possible during this time,” said Tessa Foster, PLAR Coordinator, on April 1. “We understand that PLARs may take a bit longer than usual for students to complete, which we’re addressing on a case-by-case basis, with a flexible, empathetic approach.”

In light of the recent developments surrounding COVID-19, faculties are shifting their course modality online and adjusting to teaching remotely. Given this pressure, assessment officers are taking time to modify assessment guidelines as they see fit. The responsibility will fall to student applicants to adapt and accomplish all outcomes in the assessor’s new, modified guidelines.

PLAR services, however, want applicants to rest assured that they will not be asked to complete in-person exams, presentations or interviews at this time.

When asked about changes to office operations, Foster said that PLAR services have always functioned largely through email.

“Our operations are not much different than usual,” she said. “One of the most major changes to our operations is that I’m no longer able to offer face-to-face drop-in hours; however, I’m happy to set up virtual meetings with students as needed.”

Regular drop-in hours are discontinued, but PLAR services are available via email to answer inquiries relating to the general PLAR process and how individual cases may be impacted.

No new applications will be actioned until further notice.