College’s finance department addresses refunds and rebates due to COVID-19

The college’s vice president of finance and administration released a statement on April 7 regarding refunds for the winter and spring terms.

In it, Duane McNair says that following instructions from the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities, the college has put together a list of student fees that are eligible for refund for each term.

There will be no tuition refunds or rebates available as long as course delivery continues.

“Tuition fees contribute toward costs for academic program delivery and the general operations of the College,” he said. “Tuition is not specific to location or mode of delivery (in-person or online). It is primarily for the instruction, assessment and administration of program delivery. These are costs that persist during this time and are ineligible for refund.”

The fees eligible for rebate or refund for the winter term are:

Pro rated refunds for students in residence who moved out before March 22

Remaining meal plan balances to students who moved out

One-time rebate on parking passes

Pro-rated refunds for Students’ Association Fitness Zone memberships

The refunds are applied automatically to college students’ accounts. For students relying on OSAP, if the balance remaining is more than $100, the refund will go to the National Student Loan Service Centre.

For the spring term, course delivery will begin online on May 19 until the midterm break at the beginning of July. In-class course delivery is set to begin on July 6, if permitted by provincial order.

Ancillary fees will also be reduced by 50 per cent, meaning a savings of $154.51 per student.

All other fees remain the same for the spring term, as course delivery will continue.