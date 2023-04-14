Ottawa temperature breaks heat record set in 1945

Local

CBC: A 78-year-old daily heat record was broken in Ottawa on Thursday, just eight days after an ice storm blanketed the city.

The temperature reached 21 C at 11 a.m., making it the hottest day of the year thus far. Two hours later, the April 13 record was shattered.

To make the most of the nice weather while it lasts, restaurants in the downtown hurriedly created patios.

However, Environment Canada predicts the heat won’t persist.

National

CTV news: The Canadian Real Estate Association projects that by year’s end, the average price of a home will be 4.8 per cent lower than in 2022, but predicts that prices would increase by nearly the same percentage in 2024.

According to the association’s forecast released on Friday, the average price will be $670,389 this year and $702,214 the following year, when prices are predicted to rise by 4.7 per cent.

In a press release, CREA’s chair, Jill Oudil, said “the intense market conditions of recent years have not gone anywhere, they’ve just been on pause.”

International:

CTV news: Ukraine continues to demand that Russia leave Crimea and all other areas of the country.

According to Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in order for the war to stop, Russia must withdraw its troops from Crimea and other regions of Ukraine that it recently illegally acquired.

Calling the conflict in Ukraine “a bleeding wound in the middle of Europe,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said all his country’s territory must be treated equally in dealing with the Kremlin after its full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago.