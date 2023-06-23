Ottawa campus shutting down power

Ottawa campus going dark for five days. Photo credit: Eyssa Dahoma

Algonquin College renovations require a five-day long power outage, that will leave most of the Ottawa campus dark until Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 a.m.

A statement by the Senior Vice-President, Academic, Chris Janzen reads: “The Algonquin College facilities management department is co-ordinating a campus electrical shutdown June 23-28, 2023 to replace the antiquated switchgear that services the Ottawa Campus.”

The electrical shut down will be taking place during the reading week, when most students are away.

Bassam Nasr, a Level 2 Manufacturing Engineering Technician student says: “I’m Always in T building, maybe 99 per cent of the time and during the reading week, I will be not here.”

For the staff and students present at the Ottawa campus during the shutdown, there will be limited buildings that will continue operating with: full power, only emergency power and/or with a reduction in the cooling system.

The D,E,K,Z building and the Residence building will continue to have generator provided power during the shutdown, allowing students to continue to complete assignments, socialize and relax in their dorms.

The ARC, A,B,M, H, J, N, P, S, T ,V and C Building will also be limited to emergency power only.

The shutdown will also affect parking ticket machines and on campus street lights.

Emergency services and security will also be affected by the electrical shutdown.

The director of Risk Management, Micheal Lavoilette says: “Emergency phones and internal phones on campus may not work. If you require Security Services during the shutdown period please call security via your mobile using 613-727-4723 extension 5010 or 613-727-423 extension 5000. When calling please state your name and location.”

For more details about the electrical shutdown visit: https://algonquincollege.my.site.com/myAC/EC_CommunityNewsDetail?id=a3h3b000001VHi1AAG&name=Ottawa%20Campus%20electrical%20shutdown%20-%20June%2023-