Coffee shop closes for renovations

The Starbucks on campus temporarily closed at 5 p.m. on June 23, joining a host of food services postponed for the summer semester. Photo credit: Meg Wall

The Algonquin College Starbucks joins the list of on-campus food services closed for the summer.

The campus Starbucks (building E) closed on June 23 for an undetermined amount of time for upcoming renovations and expansions.

In an Algonquin College news release, the school announced the trendy coffee chain will be temporarily closing “in preparation for renovations and expansion… We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The announcement, however, did not get much attention from the many staff and students who visit the spot.

“I wish they had said more,” says TV broadcasting student Yann Nzirabatinyi. “I often like to be here, and I like most of their meals and the strawberry acai drink.”

Suhani, a student in the early childhood education program says her daily visits to Starbucks in the Student Commons always bring her joy.

“I love the iced chai,” says Suhani. “They make it exactly how I asked them.”

Despite there being a Starbucks less than a kilometre away in College Square, many students felt as though it is too far of a walk in the hot sun for a refreshing drink in between classes.

Food services will remain available at the Marketplace Food Court (D Building) and The Fix (CA Building) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and the Wolves Den is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (Games Room only).

The campus Starbucks is expected to reopen ahead of the Fall 2023 term.