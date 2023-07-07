OC Transpo plans on-demand bus service starting this fall

Local News

Ottawa Citizen: OC Transpo has announced a pilot project for on-demand bus service beginning this fall. The service will use idle Para Transpo vans and bring riders to an existing transit hub. Renée Amilcar, the OC Transpo General Manager, has compared to the service’s accessibility to Uber.

National News

The Independent: On June 18, a submersible holding five people leaving St John’s, N.L., lost communications with its mothership and went missing. The submersible belonged to OceanGate, a company that offered private tours of the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. After a five-day search, the US Coast Guard announced it had found debris of the submersible, suggesting it had imploded.

International News

Sky News: In France, the murder of Nahel Merzouk by police has sparked riots across the country. Merzouk, a 17-year-old of North African descent, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in his hometown of Nanterre. Following the incident, French residents took to the streets to protest the murder, some of which have turned into riots.