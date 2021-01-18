No change for on-campus students after new stay-at-home order

The rules for on-campus learning at Algonquin will remain the same as they were after the lockdown announced on Dec. 26, 2020. Photo credit: Madalyn Howitt

Ontario’s new stay-at-home order, announced Jan. 14, will not affect Algonquin College’s current COVID-19 health and safety regulations regarding on-campus learning.

Ontario went under a stay-at-home order as of Jan. 14, at 12:01 a.m., which increases the lockdown across the province even further. The rules for on-campus learning at Algonquin will remain the same as they were after the lockdown announced on Dec. 26, 2020.

“The announcement does, however, underscore the importance of only students participating in hands-on instruction attending campuses and only the authorized employees attending campuses to support these activities,” said Claude Brulé, president of Algonquin College, in a Wednesday afternoon email. “Any students or employees not required to attend campuses should be following the provincial direction to stay home and only go out for allowable reasons.”

To enter the campus, students must have completed the COVID-19 mobile screening prior to arriving and must enter through the access point specified by their program.

“I know the constant adjustments related to the pandemic can feel exhausting,” wrote Brulé. “But it is vital that we continue to adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines from our governments and public health authorities. As always, I appreciate your ongoing cooperation, accommodation and patience.”