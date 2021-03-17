New representatives to join board of governors this fall

Rebecca Wakelin, the academic governor-elect of the Algonquin board of governors.

Rebecca Wakelin has won the election to be academic representative for the Algonquin board of governors, according to results posted on March 12, 2021.

Cyan Shields won the position for student representative by acclamation.

Their respective terms on the board start in Fall 2021.

“I am honoured to have been selected to represent the faculty voice on the board of governors,” said Wakelin in an email. “The trust placed in me to serve this important group is not something I take l lightly, and I am excited to continue the work of advocating on behalf of teachers and teaching at the college.”

Wakelin plans to consult with outgoing governor Enrico DeFrancesco and various other former and current governors.

“My next steps are to prepare for the fall by starting as I mean to go on – through conversation and consultation,” Wakelin said.

“I am a strong believer in the importance of immersing oneself in the historical narrative of a group before being able to contribute in any meaningful way and so this is where I intend to start.”