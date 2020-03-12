Thursday, 12/3/2020 | 9:04 GMT+0000+0
You are here:  / News / Mood Check: What do Algonquin College students have to say about COVID-19?

March 12, 2020 By
As COVID-19 becomes an official pandemic, Algonquin Times reporters set out to do a mood check of students and staff in the Algonquin community.

On Thursday, March 12, reporters fanned out to lounge and study spaces all over the Woodroffe campus to hear what students have to say.

Reporters asked: What are your biggest practical concerns just now? What are your most significant bigger-picture worries? What has this experience taught you so far?

This is what we heard.

https://twitter.com/KBelliveau_/status/1238174906996658178

https://twitter.com/KBelliveau_/status/1238176703677153288

