Mood Check: What do Algonquin College students have to say about COVID-19?

As COVID-19 becomes an official pandemic, Algonquin Times reporters set out to do a mood check of students and staff in the Algonquin community.

On Thursday, March 12, reporters fanned out to lounge and study spaces all over the Woodroffe campus to hear what students have to say.

Reporters asked: What are your biggest practical concerns just now? What are your most significant bigger-picture worries? What has this experience taught you so far?

This is what we heard.

COVID-19 is the talk of the town amongst college students at Algonquin. Second-year Bachelor of Interior Design student Devanshi Gulati, 19, says that this pandemic has changed her daily habits. “Whenever I get off the bus, I put on hand sanitizer.” #achumans pic.twitter.com/o1N9B9efyT — Akira (@Akira13343252) March 12, 2020

Third-year business administration student Nicholas Henri is on campus today despite being worried about the spread of COVID-19.

"I'm a little worried that it might get caught here, not only by me, but by others as well." #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/VwFcMXdsxP — Julien St-Jean (@JulienStJean1) March 12, 2020

Kate Lewis, a first-year general arts and science student is concerned about her education. “My biggest practical concern is not being able to get the most out of my experience here if the school were to close due to the virus,” she said. #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/2PZVvTrSyS — Sam McGowan (@sam_mcgowan12) March 12, 2020

@algonquintimes #ACHumans Quinn Richer, a first year pre-trades student, is worried about jobs changing, and keeping clean. "I'm worried about other events around the world being cancelled. I was interested in an e-sports tournament in Japan but it got cancelled," said Richer. pic.twitter.com/koAlZg1AhR — Jack Casselman (@JackCasselman) March 12, 2020

Mariam Collins, pre-technology student, worries about shortages brought on by panic buying, impacting the needs of her one year-old child. “The biggest threat is panicking and the side-effect of panic affects us all,” she says. #achumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/uZLa9baXep — Jorge Antunes (@texxto) March 12, 2020

Geetanjali Sharma, a marketing management student, mentions that the biggest concern she has regarding COVID-19 is the people who are currently sick, “Make sure to sanitize, wash yourself and maintain proper hygiene.” #AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/jQUdweTyDp — alfred (@alfred_carreon) March 12, 2020

Lazarus and Cheyenne Swappie do not fear COVID-19. In fact, Cheyenne has not cancelled her travel plans tonight. “She’s very cautious. She always tells me not to touch surfaces,” the pre-tech student said, laughing about his sister. #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/8UJVLadrmc — Katelin Belliveau (@KBelliveau_) March 12, 2020

Shelby Noonan works primarily with children and lives with elderly individuals. “There’s always the concern that you could be bringing something home to them and you wouldn’t know,” the first year early childhood education student said. #ACHumans pic.twitter.com/xPSW9yMLSO — Kieran Morgan (@Kieran_Morgan1) March 12, 2020

Anagha Harikumar, 20, business administration student's, biggest fear is that her round flight to India could be cancelled. "The airport has asked me to wait, what's worse is, if I reach India and then they cancel the flight back to Canada," she said.#ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/0rZRZkMs7t — Hritika Jimmy (@HritikaJimmy) March 12, 2020

Patrick Ellis, a welding student, speaking about his practical concerns about COVID-19 said, “it doesn’t seem like the school has done enough. I’d want to see more than an email.” #achumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/AIwza4s7ui — Douglas Boyle (@DouglasBoyle12) March 12, 2020

Megan Piotrowski, a first year community and justice services student is worried about the implications of a COVID-19 pandemic. "We should be washing our hands more," she said. "Be aware, and don't believe everything you hear or see in the media." #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/bhR7hcpJb9 — Cody Byrne (@ACByrnzie) March 12, 2020

Mary Nammour, a first-year administration student says “she has no major concern” about COVID-19 and isn’t “too worried” about what is going to happen. “We’ve gone throught the swine flu and it’s sort of just like that, I see no difference” #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/JPLc0Lyx5G — Camryn Majuary (@Cam_m150) March 12, 2020

Two first year public relations students, Felicia Potvin and Vivian Walsh, are concerned about how COVID-19 will affect their lives. "I wouldn't want the school to close, personally," said Potvin. "I'm a little worried that my shifts might get cut," said Walsh. #achumans pic.twitter.com/fZJ4zLkojK — Meara Bell (@m_bela95) March 12, 2020

“Police foundations has taught me to be a moral, upstanding, well-thought out citizen who makes decisions based on logic,” Jesse Sadler, a second-year police foundations student, says on COVID-19. “We should quarantine ourselves and be careful.” #ACHumans #AlgonquinCollege pic.twitter.com/8WoKv5XVPY — Alvin T (@AlvinT81466858) March 12, 2020

Rachel O’Brien and Kaylee Parr, second-year students in business administration, spoke about their concerns around COVID-19. “A lot of students have travelled over the break…now they’re just hanging out at school,” Parr said. “I open everything with my jacket.” #ACHumans pic.twitter.com/4GhVx6IfvL — Baylee Clark (@bayleehc) March 12, 2020

Jesus Mendez, a second year in the business admin program feels relaxed regarding the Covid-19 but still keeps good hygiene. “Just take care of yourself then you’ll also be taking care of others.” #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/GgeFPEcjP8 — katherine (@katheri82823500) March 12, 2020

Gabrielle Herman a first year student in the Library and Information Technician program, has little concern for herself revolving COVID-19. “ I don’t worry about catching it really, I worry about other people catching it actually,” says Herman. #AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/kFdkyYuNPk — Angeleah Brazeau-Emmerson (@AngeleahBrazeau) March 12, 2020

Oliver Noel, a second-year architecture technology student says his main worry is about the continuance of studies at Algonquin College “Probably just the overall impact of everyone. And the impact it’ll have on schools, cancellations and travels.” #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/k16o1OoS44 — Kened Sadiku (@KenedSadiku) March 12, 2020

Mike Maloney, a first-year electrical engineering student finds importance in how Covid-19 is being picked up by the media. “We need to make sure that we’re taking the necessary precautions, educating ourselves and trusting the right sources,” he said. #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/EYbbWlGRa2 — Phaedra Hamer (@phaedrahamer2) March 12, 2020

| Daniel Roussy, a first-year TV broadcasting student, is being directly affected by COVID-19 panic. "When we take our camera and video equipment out to go do streeters, a lot of people are now afraid to be face-to-face with reporters," he said. #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/CV12vSXRLh — Breanna Strange (@breannareports) March 12, 2020

Brianna Smith, first-year design studies student, is hoping people will take precaution in self quarantining. “I’m hopeful that the COVID-19 outbreak will eventually die down.” #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/a66CXyxHXS — Charlotte (@char_riethman) March 12, 2020

