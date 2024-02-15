Mindfulness Hour encourages students to be ‘more mindfully aware’

Event every Tuesday provides oasis of calm for Algonquin College community

Christina Latifa and Elizabeth Peña-Fernández, organizers of the Mindfulness Hour, lead sessions every Tuesday in the Student Commons.

The counsellors who organize the Mindfulness Hour every Tuesday in the Spiritual Centre want students to take time for their well-being through meditation.

“We want to start creating mindfulness breaks, allowing people to become more mindfully aware,” said Christina Latifa, from Counselling Services. “Mindfulness is being aware of what you’re doing, being present at that moment, and paying attention to what you’re doing, rather than being automatic.”

The Mindfulness Hour happens at 11 a.m. in Room E211 on the second floor of the Student Commons.

People are greeted by the two counsellors, Latifa and Elizabeth Peña-Fernández, sitting in front of 12 yoga mats.

An hour into the session, Latifa introduced the purpose of the Mindfulness Hour.

“Participating in these sessions can help you achieve a sense of calmness and realign your concentration, facilitating clearer thinking amidst the busyness of your day,” said Latifa. “Our exercises promote the creation of new neural pathways through mindfulness and meditation, leading to improved focus and reduced anxiety.”

Peña-Fernández, seated across from Latifa, addressed the daily pressures and habits affecting individuals in the Algonquin College community.

“But in terms of spirituality, it can be challenging to embrace activities that nourish this area because wellness encompasses various aspects such as social life, physical health, emotional health, spiritual health, and financial health,” said Peña-Fernández, health promotion and education coordinator.

Peña-Fernández described spirituality as a harmonious melody resonating within, bringing inner peace and balance.

Latifa and Peña-Fernández aim to assist people in balancing their lives, urging them to take a moment and open their hearts to mindfulness opportunities.

To learn more about the Mindfulness Hour, visit https://www.algonquincollege.com/event/mindfulness-hour.

The Mindfulness Hour features a series of events scheduled throughout February and March, with the next event scheduled for Feb. 20. The event is open to all Algonquin College students. No prior experience is necessary.