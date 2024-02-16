Custom Hoodie Week returns with new marketing campaign

Chorn Lo, sales associate at the Connections store, takes an order for a custom hoodie from Shannon Reid, veterinary program curriculum coordinator.

The custom hoodie service, which is available once per semester, originated in response to requests from students, according to Ashish Talwar, manager of Connections.

“This service started with the students asking for it a number of years ago. We used to have to order a minimum of hoodies from each program, but the way we do it now even if it’s just one student from that program we’re still able to do that,” said Talwar. “It’s not really a design-your-own custom hoodie.”

Custom Hoodie Week ran from Feb. 5 to 9, and online until Feb. 11. The hoodies were $69.99 plus tax in any style and colour.

Katie Rystenbil, a first-year student in the concept art and illustration program, said she would like more custom options. “I saw the booth as I walked by and my friends were interested in getting one, I thought the hoodies felt very soft, but I wish there were more options,” she said.

Talwar said it is possible that the college will work with a supplier on more custom designs in the future.

Talwar said although the custom hoodie service is the same as last term, there was a new marketing campaign.

“It’s a new person that’s on the face of all of our posters. He’s a student here, studying in bachelor of digital marketing communications. And he’s doing his co-op within Campus Services,” said Talwar.

Shannon Reid, veterinary program curriculum coordinator, wanted to order a hoodie that would represent and honour all of her students.

“I’m excited about Custom Hoodie Week because I heard about it happening, but I didn’t know it was happening now. So, I’m glad I was walking by when I did,” said Reid. “You can never have enough Algonquin pride.”

Custom Hoodie Week will return to campus in October.