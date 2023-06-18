Lunchtime yoga, promotes mental and physical health

Jules Medeiros (host of the Lunchtime Yoga event) inside the Spiritual Centre. Photo credit: Sebastian Pinera

Algonquin College has introduced a weekly lunchtime yoga event, providing students and employees an opportunity to prioritize their mental and physical well-being amidst their busy schedules.

Jules Medeiros, a student from the Social Services Worker program, hosts a yoga session every Monday, providing a much-needed opportunity to unwind and take care of oneself.

According to Medeiros, the main reason behind organizing the Lunchtime Yoga sessions is to create a space for staff and students to relax and pay attention to their bodies.

“One of the biggest reasons the college started the Lunchtime Yoga for, is to actually find a way in the middle of the day for staff and students to just relax and be able to be there for their bodies. It’s like an excuse to stop whatever you’re doing and just focus on your body and your mental health,” she said.

The event is available both in-person and online. Participants can choose to join the sessions at the Spiritual Centre located in E building, or attend virtually.

When asked about the benefits of practising yoga, Karen Chiarelli, the instructor in charge of the online sessions, said: “The best thing about yoga and what makes it focus so much on mental health is that it’s so focused on breathing, taking a deep breath, be there in your environment and don’t worry about everything else that might be going on.”

“It’s good for everyone to just feel distracted and relax, it’s a non-judgmental space, nobody is coming here as a professional, no matter what level you are, you can just join in,” added Trudy Price, the in-person yoga instructor.

The “Lunchtime Yoga” event takes place every Monday from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m., for more information and to register, check the events calendar located on Brightspace.