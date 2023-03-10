How #OscarsSoWhite has changed the representation in the Academy Awards

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Following various weeks of trials and deliberations, an Ottawa man was found guilty of second-degree murder on March 8 in the death of Jonathan Hammell in Chinatown.

Kevin Richer testified that he killed his neighbour in self-defence on Nov. 11, 2020.

Richer had accused Hammell and other neighbours of stealing his bicycle. This accusation saw Richer start yelling at him his fellow street-mates.

He then had a confrontation with Hammell, who after being accused fled and armed himself with a golf club. When Hammell ran into Richer again, Richer sliced his throat and left Hamell in a pool of his own blood.

There is no set date for the hearing to determine whether Richer will face criminal charges. There will also be psychiatrists’ testimonies and reports included in the hearing as well.

National

Global News: People facing the possibility of their own death are welcome in a Moncton cafe for bi-weekly discussions about the meaning of death and more.

Michelle Tupy, the community services director of the Hospice of Southeast New Brunswick, says that the hospice decided to host these meetings to allow people to let their feelings out.

“I see people get emotional, which I think is a wonderful thing because in this society we are afraid to open up and really share those feelings,” said Tupy.

The gatherings are not based on any preconceived ideas or viewpoints regarding death. They cover a variety of topics, such as comprehending sadness and discussing the dread of dying.

Death cafes are a worldwide phenomenon that have taken place in 44 different countries, Moncton, N.B. being the latest to enjoy this concept.

International

BBC: The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite has changed the culture of the Academy Awards ceremony, according to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

This hashtag was created eight years ago to highlight the lack of diversity and representation in the nominees for the award. This is due to the Oscars’ historical preference for white men.

The study, led by the University of Southern California, shows that there has been a positive upturn in numbers going from 8 per cent to 17 per cent in terms of diversity of nominees.

Janet Yang, president of the academy, has made a conscious effort to expand its spectrum of participants with younger and more multicultural people spearheading the club so that the level of diversity continues to increase.