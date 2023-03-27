Funky Game Night brings fun and delicious food for a good cause

Nina Gareau, executive assistant for Harmer House, is pictured alongside Jessica Podpallock, executive director of Harmer House, and kindergarten teacher Stephanie Gareau at Restaurant International on Friday. Photo credit: TJ Sider

Algonquin College’s Restaurant International received a groovy makeover complete with dangling records and florescent Rubik’s Cubes as fourth-year bachelor of hospitality and tourism management students hosted Funky Game Night on Friday.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal, a silent auction and interactive games in support of Harmer House, a non-profit seniors living facility that offers affordable living and support services. A smaller portion of the funds were set aside for bursaries for the hospitality and tourism management program.

Jessica Podpallock, executive director of Harmer House, said proceeds will go toward expanding affordable housing for seniors in the Ottawa area.

“We’ve got close to 2,000 seniors waiting for housing here in the Ottawa area,” Podpallock said. “The goal or the idea is that we would be able to enable people by building another facility. So we’re looking at exploring options right now of partnerships with a couple of local churches in the area but also exploring land and availability. With the funds, we are really hoping that will start putting money toward these expansions.”

A team of seven students organized the event as part of a culminating project in the final semester of the hospitality and tourism management program. Students in the culinary program participated as well and served up dishes like ground pork potstickers, peanut and gochujang udon chicken and crème brûlée for attendees.

Patrick Fraser, a fourth-year hospitality and tourism management student and an organizer of the event, said the dinner contributes to a significant portion of his final grade.

“We got graded towards our lead-up,” Fraser said. “We are going to get graded tonight — about 35 per cent of our grade tonight. We are going to get graded by comment cards by all of the guests … we are under the spotlight tonight.”

The silent auction had a wide selection of donated items up for grabs. These prizes included a $100 Ontario Northlands gift voucher, a one-night stay at the Lord Elgin hotel, wireless sound bars from SOUND & SIGHT in Orléans and many others. The top prize of the night was a raffle for a two-night stay at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, which includes two nights of free parking and breakfast.

Ashley Bradford, a dinner attendee and winner of the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac raffle draw, said she had lots of fun.

“I’m enjoying meeting lots of new people and tasting some pretty amazing food,” Bradford said. “We’re having a lot of laughs, so we’re having fun.”

Fourth-year bachelor of hospitality and tourism management students will be hosting charity dinners over the next two weeks. For more information, check out the list of events here.