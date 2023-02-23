East end explosion was a criminal act, according to Ottawa police

Local

CTV News: On Feb. 13, there was a gas leak in Orléans causing a colossal explosion that devastated structures.

Ottawa police announced Wednesday afternoon that the arson team assumed control of the investigation on Feb. 18 “as the circumstances surrounding the explosion were deemed criminal.”

Twelve people, including kids, were harmed in the blast. At the site, two people were rescued from the debris. While some received treatment on the spot, several were transferred to hospitals.

The explosion destroyed several residences under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace in Orléans, and surrounding homes suffered damage. Families nearby were evicted from their houses for a number of days.

National

Global News: Four separate regions across Canada have seen arrests following a cocaine bust potentially related to organized crime.

Four suspects have been detained by Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island police for alleged drug trafficking offences following a three-month investigation known as “Operation Highspeed.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP stated in a release that individuals detained have “links to organized crime,” and that cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin capsules, paraphernalia and cash were recovered.

The four arrested suspects have been released and are subject to appear in court at a later date.

International

Global News: In wake of Putin’s latest nuclear warning as the war enters its one-year mark, Joe Biden visited eastern NATO allies.

NATO, which may soon include Sweden and Finland, is considered an imminent danger by Russia.

“There should be no doubt our support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire,” pledged U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden landed in Warsaw late on Monday. He arrived after an unexpected trip to Kyiv only a few days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Government representatives from the member nations have requested more funding for things like air defence systems.