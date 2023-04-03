Creative Collisions art exhibit empowers student artists

The exhibit ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and drew large crowds on March 29. Photo credit: Anthony Peck

The DARE MakerSpace in C-building was host to total artistic liberty on March 29 thanks to efforts made by project management grad students.

The event was funded by the Algonquin College Innovation Fund and sponsored by the Centre for Accessible Learning as well as MakerSpace, affording opportunities for the college’s talented student artists.

Art pieces included intricate paintings, photography, jewelry and even sweaters inlaid with Indigenous patterns from South America. Live musical performers kept guests entertained while they admired the nearly 50 pieces displayed.

Creative Collisions was a series of over 40 classes students could participate in this year without registration.

Classes focused on exercising the creative aspects of those who attended with guided or unguided instruction. Some activities included VR, vinyl cutting, laser cutting and even 3D printing.

It started Nov. 19 before ending on March 15. The art show was the culmination of the year’s classes.

Zoe Laflamme, a graphic design student and maker of handmade necklaces, earrings and other jewelry, was thankful for the recognition the exhibit provided.

“There was a spot open and I’ve always wanted to sit at a table and present my work. I like it when people compliment me on my work,” said Laflamme.

For Dana Mills, a photography student, it was also a chance to push limits.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something new,” Mills added. “It’s helped my self-esteem.”

Organization and curation were handled by a team of six students graduating this year from project management, a one year long program offered on the Ottawa campus.

Organizing the event was their final project, but to the team, it was more than just schoolwork.

“When we created the plan, I felt like I owned it – I cared for it – I genuinely feel invested in the cause and the mission as well,” said event organizer and grad student Milad Moghadamyekta.

That mission was always to create a welcoming environment for artists to display their work and network with other creatives, putting artistry and originality first. To do this, the team created a floor plan that could cater to everyone.

“The very mission statement at the core of this all is to expand and push the boundaries of what it is creative. So, in that spirit we realized we have physical creative pieces, we have digital creative pieces, so we wanted to address that in terms of delivery and attendees to be inclusive of all,” Moghadamyekta added.

The show was separated into six distinct sections. The performance zone had a stage for live musical performances. The exhibit zone featured physical art displayed in rows for onlookers. A digital art zone had TVs showing photography and a projector displaying AI generated art. The learning zone offered guidance on channelling creativity into productive artwork. In the chill zone, observers could connect and take a break from surveying art. Finally, the MakerSpace tours section allowed for students to learn about the numerous classes the DARE MakerSpace puts on.

Those interested can check out what services are provided in the DARE Makerspace and when they’re offered here.