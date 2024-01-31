Centrepointe library provides safe space for stressed students

High school students across the province are preparing for exams, and many students in the City of Ottawa are eager to find resources to help them develop the study skills necessary for their exams.

The Ottawa Public Library Centrepointe branch, located just west of Algonquin College, hosted an event informally dubbed the Teen Exam Cram. The event was an opportunity for high school students to come into the Teen Zone and study. The Teen Exam Cram event ran through January.

Many students in the Nepean area, as well as their parents and tutors, use the space because it helps them feel more at ease.

“It’s preferable to studying at school,” said high school student Sana Mando. “Going outside motivates me. There’s people studying here and that encourages me.”

Mando noted that the environment and proximity to other facilities in the area helped her decide to study at the public library.

“I feel the environment is relaxing. I can feel like I can skate after,” Mando said, referring to the skating rink behind the library. “The atmosphere relieves tension.”

Library resources help teens who use the space to study.

“The area helps, [so do] the different books and technology,” said high school student Judy Kasem.

Parents have provided positive feedback about the space.

The Centrepointe branch prides itself on being a space for families, with many flyers throughout the library aimed at children and teenagers.

“It’s wonderful having spaces for teens to study, it’s important”, said Renee Gauvin, mother of two.

When asked if Gauvin used similar resources when she was a student, Gauvin said, “In post-secondary, I mostly used the on-campus library. Using the public library never would’ve occurred to me”.

As the exam season comes to an end, the library states in its flyers for the event that students are always welcome to study in the Teen Zone, regardless of the time of year.

The Ottawa Public Library publishes event information on its website. Many events are open to the public.