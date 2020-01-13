Canada Holds Ties to Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 Crash

Local:

The Ottawa Citizen reports: Eight people on board Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 that crashed after departing from Tehran on Wednesday have been identified as being from Ottawa. The victims include a Kanata entrepreneur, an architect, a PhD student studying Biology at Carleton University, a Carleton University student who became a dental technologist and three students from the University of Ottawa.

National:

The CBC reports: One hundred and thirty eight passengers on board Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 were bound for Canada. As this is one of the deadliest crashes involving Canadian citizens in decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to thoroughly investigate what brought down the plane.

Global:

According to Global News: Three University of Ottawa students have been identified as victims of the Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 crash. Mehraban Badiei Ardestani was a student in health sciences, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashan was a grad student pursuing a PhD in chemistry and Alma Oladi was a grad student looking to get her PhD in mathematics.