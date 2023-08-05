Campus store offers free shipping

Campus store offering free shipping Photo credit: Hunter Miller

Connections — The Campus store is offering free shipping in Canada to celebrate back to school which is fast approaching.

To alleviate some stress when it comes to a new semester, Algonquin College Connections —The Campus store has announced all orders over $100 before tax will be shipped for free between Aug. 7-20.

Most of the Fall 2023 timelines will be released as of Aug. 8, which will include the required textbook list for the upcoming semester. To avoid books running out, you can save the $10 shipping fee and order them straight to your house.

“With the price of textbooks, saving the shipping fee will be nice,” says Amanda Trowse, a bartending student at Algonquin College. “Every little bit of savings go a long way,” she added.

Not only are the required text books covered under the free shipping promotion, but for current and new students, clothing and other merchandise to show Algonquin College can also be shipped to your house for free.

“I need a new Algonquin hoodie so I will probably use the free shipping to get one,” says Will Rice, an early childhood education student at Algonquin College.

For more information about the promotion visit:

https://www.algonquincollege.com/campusservices/2023/07/freeshippingaug7to20/