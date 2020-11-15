Award-winning graphic design student combines science and design to educate others

Award-winning graphic design student Jennifer Power. Photo credit: Jocelyn Galloway

Connecting her love for science and design, Jennifer Power, third-year graphic design student, has won the 2020 Association of Registered Graphic Designers student award for information design.

Power’s piece “A Viral Infographic” was one of two recipients to receive the Association of Registered Graphic Designers Pivot Award for information design. Her infographic educates the public on COVID-19 by simplifying and breaking down the scientific information with design.

“It is super special and rewarding for me,” said Power. “It encapsulates both sides of my career, that I’m a graphic designer and also have a background in science.”

Before attending Algonquin College for graphic design, Power attended McMaster University for a bachelor’s in science in molecular biology and genetics. After, she attended Queens University to get her masters in pathology and molecular medicine which was based on looking at drug resistance in ovarian cancer.

For the past two years, Power has been working as a science graphic designer for Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Statistics Canada, and freelances for a science media company.

To find more of Power’s work, her online portfolio can be found here.