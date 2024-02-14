Artists thrive in the Students’ Association’s newly created drag club

The club provides a safe environment for students and drag artist to express themselves

The recently created drag club hosted their third meeting on Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the B-building.

The meeting was led by club founder and leader Michelle “Mushy” Chenier, a student in the business management and entrepreneurship program.

She has been doing drag and cosplaying for a large portion of her life. The club has amassed over 50 members since it’s creation earlier this year.

“Being a mentor, I love having other people involved and I wanted people to know that it’s not just sensationalized and it’s not just for queer people,” said Chenier.

The club was created to give aspiring drag artists and students on campus an opportunity to learn from the more experienced drag stars.

It also allows them to have discussions around the topic and to perform for an audience in a safe space.

“I started the club because I love doing drag and I love Algonquin College, I love to give back,” said Chenier.

Before starting the meeting, Chenier provided snacks and beverages for the eight members that attended the meeting.

The recent meeting was hosted to announce future workshops and speakers that the club will host throughout the semester. Chenier wanted to introduce the new leaders that will manage the club alongside them.

“To be a leader comes with it’s own responsibilities,” said Rani Aishwaryaaaa, a drag queen and one of club’s new leaders. Out of drag, Vansh Sharma is a student in the esthetician program at Algonquin College.

“It’s fun because I am one of the people who is more diverse and more queer in a new place where I am learning and teaching,” said Aishwaryaaaa.

Throughout the meeting, club members got the opportunity to share their highlights and small victories, ask questions, learn about the art of drag and bond with others in a safe space.

“I was really excited to find a drag space that wasn’t at a bar, also just more spaces for newer drag performers,” said Kieran Steele, a drag king and a student at the college. [Steele isn’t their real name for privacy reasons.]

Steele explained how he does not enjoy the environment of a bar, which is where majority of the drag shows are hosted. A club like this can help him find a more fitting environment allows him to pursue his passion.

“I love how inherently queer and trans drag is,” said Steele. “I think it’s such a celebration and a way for people to explore gender identity.”

Towards the end of the meeting, club members and leaders dedicated time to those who wished to perform and showcase their talent.

The third newly appointed leader Claude Cash started the show by lip syncing and dancing to Call Your Mother by Tom Cardy. Out of drag, Chase Price is a broadcasting-television and streaming video student.

Price was followed by Nickoli who performed a very suave lip sync number to Michael Bublé’s song, Feeling Good. Out of drag, Mack Soule is a design foundation student.

Patrick L’Heureux, a student in the early childhood education program, performed a number to the song Mount Rageous by Andrew Rannells and Brianna Mazzola from the movie Trolls. L’Heureux does not have a drag name yet.

The following act was performed by Major Romance using the song 911 by Lady Gaga. Out of drag, Peter Broadbent is a business administration student.

Chenier performed their signature number using the Pokémon theme song, and the stuffed toys from the show in their drag persona known as Ash Catchum.

Aishwaryaaaa was the last to perform in the showcase, she danced to a Bollywood song called Lovely by Deepika Padukone.

Aishwaryaaaa had everyone in awe with her dance moves and her elegance that when she finished her act, the entire room erupted with applause and cheer.