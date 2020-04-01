Algonquin SA exploring options for a U-Pass refund

With in-class learning now suspended for the remainder of the 2020 winter term, the Algonquin Students’ Association is looking for a potential refund for the U-Pass, which students rely on for the city’s transit system.

In an email to students on March 30, Shanti Cosentino, the SA president, explained what the SA knows about it so far.

“The SA has heard that other post-secondary institutions in Ottawa are considering a refund for the U-Pass,” said Shanti.

Along with keeping an eye on what routes other institutions take within the City of Ottawa, Cosentino also stated that the SA is looking into options with the transit system if something can be worked out.

“The SA is currently looking into what other institutions are doing and options, if any, with OC Transpo,” said Consentino.

The cost of the U-Pass heading into the 2019/20 academic year was $212.71 per term. This is a combined total of $425.42 that students paid through tuition costs.

The costs were the same for Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, which might also be looking into some sort of refund for applicable students.

Algonquin College President Claude Brulé has not mentioned anything about the U-Pass in the regular emails he has sent out since COVID-19 halted face-to-face studies.