Algonquin ranks third among Canadian colleges for research partnerships

Lara Wang (left), Helen Wong (middle) and Ilgin Akgun (right), shown here on Jan. 26 at Algonquin College, are students in the interdisciplinary studies in human-centred design. Photo credit: Blaire Waddell

Algonquin College made a major jump on Research Infosource Inc.’s list of the 50 top research colleges in Canada, ranking third in 2022.

Algonquin was 46 in the 2021 rankings.

Sheridan College ranked number one for research colleges in 2022 with 257 completed projects, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic ranked second with 208 completed projects.

Algonquin College recorded 168 completed research partnerships and 155 completed research projects last year.

The college has supported three major research partnerships and projects that provide students with professional experiences within their programs and prepare them for the working world.

The college’s three research projects and partnerships for 2022 are the Data Analytics Centre and Social Innovation Lab for research partnerships, and the Victimology Research Centre for research projects.

The Data Analytics Centre focuses on helping companies adapt and develop solutions for major data-related technologies and business practices.

The Victimology Research Centre works in partnership with non-profit organizations with municipal, provincial and federal government stakeholders to study victimization, resilience and survivor’s experiences.

The Social Innovation Lab is a critical element of Algonquin College, providing an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to work within the community for the public good.

After hearing that Algonquin ranked third for research colleges, Helen Wong, a student in interdisciplinary studies in human-centred design, noted that the recognition will benefit students.

“This will benefit with job hunting after graduating, with the research and work Algonquin offers, and jobs will like to see we ranked third,” said Wong.

First-year business-marketing student Joshua Giesbrecht believes it will be a major selling point for Algonquin.

“Ranking top three definitely will appeal to the people who need access to more information, people, and resources,” Giesbrecht said. “It will also imply a better education than those ranked lower because more partnerships and research also means more information and learning resources will be readily available.”

“My program is going very well and is helping with my skills and professionalism,” said Lara Wang, a student in interdisciplinary studies in human-centred design.

With being ranked 46 in 2021 for top research colleges, and now third in 2022, Algonquin College has supported three major research projects and partnerships. Such as the Social Innovation Lab, Victimology Research Centre and the Data Analytics Centre.