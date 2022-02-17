Algonquin College Library is set to reopen and will be fully staffed

Mofeyisopi Ayeni, a former Algonquin College student, studies for class at the library. Photo credit: Sahlym Florestal

The Algonquin College library is coming back with a full-staffed reference desk on March 7 for the second half of the winter term.

“What’s going to happen in the spring, it’s going back to a fully staffed reference desk, so students will be able to go in and ask questions in person in addition to having the online chat staffed during the same hours,” said John Ellis, manager of the student learning and libraries.

With some ups and downs throughout the pandemic, the library went entirely virtual after the first wave of the pandemic.

Then came the second wave where it went from entirely virtual to doing curbside and pickups where students would wait in the parking to get their books.

The hybrid phase is still going on right now. “We have three desks that are 100 per cent staffed when it’s fully opened,” said John Ellis. “But because it’s hybrid, only one of them is.”

Things are going to change for the second half of the semester, where the library is coming back with a fully staffed desk.

The AC library has been a great place for students to study during the lockdown.

“It’s a really quiet and calm place to study,” said Amy Sommerville, a first-year dental hygiene student. “I’m here very often.”

“The uOttawa library was only open to students during the lockdown,” said Mofeyisopi Ayeni, a former Algonquin College student who is currently attending the University of Ottawa. “This one is still open for the public, and it’s closer, that’s why I come here.”

“Honestly, I’m just happy it stayed open during the lockdown,” said Michel Akpro, a second-year student in the automation and robotics program. “The public libraries were closed, so this was the best place to study. But what’s the point of it being open if we have no access to the meeting rooms.”

Students will also be happy to know that the meeting rooms which have been closed since the beginning of the term are next in line to be reopened.

“We will reopen the group study room and additional onsite support by the spring/summer term,” said John Ellis.