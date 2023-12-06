African Student Association organizes first paint-and-sip event

The paint-and-sip event not only showcased the artistic talents within the ASA community, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of fostering connections and providing support for international students Photo credit: Naomie Twagirumukiza

In a lively and colourful celebration of culture and creativity, the African Student Association (ASA) organized its first-ever paint-and-sip event on Nov. 24, with students creating their own paintings and having drinks in the B-Building.

The event aimed to bring students together for an evening of artistic expression and community building.

“This is the first time organizing an arts and crafts type of event,” said Elsie Mukomeza Akuzwe, the vice-president of the ASA. The initiative was part of ASA’s ongoing efforts to create a sense of community among African students.

Despite the lower turnout, the atmosphere was vibrant, with attendees expressing enthusiasm for the unique event.

“The turn-up was not as much as we expected, but I also think the choice of the day was what affected it the most,” Akuzwe said about the attendance.

Assumpta Nwokorie, a business management and entrepreneurship student who has been attending ASA events for some time, expressed her appreciation for the community and the connections she has formed.

“It was better than I expected. I loved the people I met there,” Nwokorie said of the event.

The paint-and-sip event not only showcased the artistic talents within the ASA community, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of fostering connections and providing support for international students.

“ASA is a community, and we mostly hang out and have fun. We also focus on helping newcomers if they have any questions about Canada. There are a lot of international students from Africa, and it is good for them to have support and a community to go to,” Akuzwe said, shedding light on the broader mission of ASA beyond just organizing events.