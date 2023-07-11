5K foam fest tour coming to Ottawa

The college is helping students gear up for the big day Photo credit: Eyssa Dahoma

Registration to join the Wolf Pack in this year’s 5K Foam Fest Canada Tour, as it makes its way to Ottawa on Aug. 19 is now open to all Algonquin College students, staff and alumni.

The 5K Foam Fest Canada Tour is a 5K run, walk or jog which has partnered up with Make-A-Wish Canada.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for Canadian families to help other families in need, in a fun and impactful way,” says the organizers of the 5K Foam Fest Canada Tour.

The 5K Foam Fest Canada Tour is intended to “help support children with critical illness.”

Once participants have registered for the race, they may begin collecting donations for their team.

Organizers at Algonquin College are assisting participants with their preparation.

Algonquin College is now an offering an obstacle course training through the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, for those who wish to participant but are apprehensive about their abilities to complete a five-kilometre race through an inflatable obstacle course with challenges and obstacles, such as the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, slips and slides, mud pits and 2.5 million cubic feet of foam.”

“We offer a complimentary program for members who have registered for the 5K race. We offer just a training session, whether it is something specific that they are working on as a goal or just generic training, to build either strength to go through the obstacles or endurance for the running portion,” says Erika Johnston, a client services associate at the Student Association.

“We have two coaches. Our wellness coaches are organizing these events and being in contact with those registrants and just keeping up with them, as it gets closer to the date to see if they’re able to achieve those goals that they have,” Johnston said.

Joining the Wolf Pack will give students, staff and alumni the most cost efficient option for participating in this years Foam Fest Tour. The current pricing is sitting at $84.99 and will jump to $119.99 the closer the event approaches. The student association is providing the Wolf Pack tickets for $49.99, more than a 50 per cent saving. Use the code ASA2023 at checkout.

The Student Association and the AC Hub will also be providing all those who join the Wolf Pack with an Algonquin Wolf Pack team T-shirt.

A past participant of the 5K Foam Fest Canada Tour, Mary Duff, took to Facebook to describe her experience.

“Absolutely amazing . . . a great experience for all levels of fitness. Doesn’t matter how old you get, running through bubbles and sliding down a bouncy slide is always fun.”

Bus transportation will be provided those who need assistance commuting to and from the obstacle course.