The Wolves marketing team wants you to join the pack

You've likely spotted the Wolves advertising their new gear on TVs around campus. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

Whether you’ve spotted the Algonquin Wolves logo on TVs across campus, on banners hanging bridge between the Commons and the ARC or on their new merchandise at Connections, the campus store, the Wolves are getting their marketing out to the students and staff.

After the Wolves changed their name from the Thunder in 2021, the Students’ Association wanted to make sure their message got across to students.

The Wolves name change happened when the college was bouncing back from COVID-19 and opening a brand new facility, the ARC.

“When we first started as the Wolves our first season we were in the middle of a pandemic,” said Ryan Bradley, the athletic promotions and events coordinator for the Wolves sports teams. “So our first four home games we weren’t even allowed to have any fans out.”

The new facility brought with it a new name and a new chapter for the college.

Here are five things you need to know about how the Wolves marketing team is supporting the brand:

1. There’s the same amount of Wolves – but in brighter colours

It may seem as if you are seeing Wolves advertising all over the place, but the fact is the Wolves are doing a lot of the same things as previous years just with little tweaks.

“All the stuff we are doing this year we did last year but I think you are seeing more of it because the graphics are a little bit brighter this year,” said Bradley.

2. The brand has a more eye popping-look

The main difference between this year and previous years is the colours used. This year the Wolves used more flashy colours that catch the eye easier.

“We are using different colours, the bright green, the bright white and the darks. So I think that’s why it pops out a little bit more,” Bradley said.

3. The SA does the Wolves’ marketing from top to bottom

The SA marketing team are the ones responsible for getting the Wolves brand out to the students. They are in charge of everything to do with the appearance of the marketing.

“The SA has a marketing department that does all departments, athletics included,” said Bradley. “So all the graphics that you see they are the ones that produced that.”

4. Name recognition around campus is key

As the Wolves become more ingrained into the minds of students since the change in 2021, that comes with the integration of the campus. You can see that in a place like the Wolves Den and the varsity games where many students go every week.

“I don’t look at the stands too much during games. but I do know the support is always there,” said Carter Normand, a guard on the men’s basketball team.

5. The brand is about sports – but more too

The Wolves and their marketing don’t just symbolize sports. Sports is just one aspect of the Wolves brand. The Wolves represent the college as a whole. Even their varsity athletes have noticed.

“I think it’s been really solid,” Normand. “They definitely stepped up their game this year.”