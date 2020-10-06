Students Reflect and Look to the Future

Although much of 2020 was spent in isolation, the dawning of a new school year has sparked hope for Algonquin students.

Since March, students have abided by social-distancing protocols, limited their interactions with friends and family outside of their households and struggled with the loss of community. Despite the pandemic, students reflect on some of their best memories from last year.

Mikayla Johnson will be starting her first semester of computer engineering technology this winter. Last year, she met the people she now calls her most cherished friends.

“I don’t know where I would be or what I would have done if it wasn’t for their support,” said Johnson.

Mairead Morrison is a first-year student in the business administration program. Fragments of a forgotten reality rise to the surface when she hears music she used to listen to.

“Falling in love throughout the summer nights, as corny as that sounds, it just seems surreal now,” Morrison reflected. “Sometimes when I hear songs I listened to at that time, it brings me back.”

The loss of so many things at once can weigh on people. Still, a new school year can feel like a fresh start with the potential for endless possibilities.

Currently, Morrison is adjusting to a new home in Ottawa and is looking forward to “crushing” her goals.

Johnson, on the other hand, can’t wait for the holiday season. “That time of year always feels a little more magical,” she said. “It’s that feeling I’m excited for. Cozying up with a hot drink during a storm and a twinkling Christmas tree is my favourite.”

The last seven months haven’t been easy, and the return to school is sure to be a bumpy road for many. Even so, it’s important to hold on to the good memories throughout the hard times to come.

