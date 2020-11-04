Reading week pumpkin carving contest sparks creativity

The first-place prize was awarded to the winning pumpkin carved by Julia Pinto, second-year animation student.

Halloween 2020 was in store for some unusual changes, but to keep the morale of the college up the Students Association held a pumpkin carving contest for Algonquin students.

The contest had an option to register online before Oct. 23rd and receive a pumpkin carving kit. Entries had to be submitted through their Instagram platforms for a chance to win a gift card from either Chances R in Ottawa, The Nelson Street Pub in Pembroke, or O’Reilley’s Ale House in Perth.

The SA posted each entry on their Instagram story, here are some of the pumpkins Algonquin Students submitted this year.

Winner, Júlia Pinto, 30, a second-year animation student had heard about the contest through Instagram. “I really enjoyed the pumpkin carving contest last year at Algonquin, so I really wanted to take my time during reading week to do this,” said Pinto.

Pinto perfected her pumpkin for over seven hours to smooth out every imperfection. “It was really easy, just a slow process. This was only my second time ever carving a pumpkin.”

The SA posted the second winner as well as the most unique and a runner up,

Second-place and runner up posted on the SA’s Instagram story.

Another participant Ryan Woods, 21, radio broadcasting student and Adreana Wong, 21, second-year fitness and health promotion student had both entered their own pumpkins this year for the first time as a couple.

“I don’t usually carve pumpkins for Halloween, but we had fun this year so I think we’ll make it a tradition. The tools Algonquin sent us in the mail made it easier, so I’m hoping to get some practice and be more creative next year,” said Woods. Students who registered in time got their very own carving kits to keep.

The contest was a success and many students at Algonquin whipped out their carving skills in the spirit of Halloween even though it was online this year.