On-campus special: Classic piano at Woodroffe

Algonquin's Woodroffe campus features a wide range of pianos. Photo credit: Baylee Clark

There are a couple pianos on Algonquin College’s Woodroffe campus that have been used in the past by students, staff, and many performers.

One is a beautiful Steinway grand piano.

In 2017, Algonquin College received a Steinway grand piano as a legacy gift from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) celebrating the college’s 50th anniversary. It was welcomed to campus during a gala with live music.

The Steinway now lives in the music industry arts program in the School of Media and Design. The piano was previously located at the CBC studios downtown and has been played by Lynn Miles, Royal Wood, Angela Hewitt and many others.

The Steinway has been put away during the pandemic and is not currently being used. It is safely stored in one of the music rooms on campus and will hopefully be out again soon.