On-campus special: Bowling enthusiasts rejoice

Bowling is available on campus. Photo credit: Maggie van Lith

Since the closure of the last 10 pin bowling lane in Ottawa in June of 2021, people have been desperately searching for their bowling fix.

Algonquin College students can enjoy their own brand-new bowling alley in the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC) building on campus.

The bowling alley has six lanes, a variety of bowling balls with a range of weights and sizes and multiple theme options to choose from when playing.

Joe St. Amand is the front of house manager for the ARC who oversees the bowling alley.

“The great thing is, it’s included in their students’ association fee,” he said. “Sometimes students don’t know what they’re paying into and this is a clear representation of what it is.”

Located just past the Wolves Den, students can grab some food and drinks and enjoy 50 minutes of bowling.

“It’s nice to have something on campus where you can come in and have fun and you’re not paying anything extra for it,” he added.

Brand management student, Anirudh Arora, decided to check out the bowling alley with a friend after seeing promotions on the Algonquin College Instagram page.

“I was regularly into bowling when I was in my home country but since I’ve been in Ottawa for four months, this is the first time I’m here,” said Arora. “We’re planning on meeting other classmates here because it’s near and accessible to everyone.”