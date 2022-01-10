On-campus special: Discovery at the ARC

The Discovery Track winds and inclines around the second floor of the ARC. Photo credit: Tanner Reil

One of the most recognizable features of Algonquin College’s newest building, the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC), is undoubtedly the Discovery Track.

The 346-metre-long figure-eight shaped track winds and inclines around the second floor of the ARC. Its easily accessible, just up the stairs from the main entrance and front desk.

The track is divided into three lanes, each designated for walking, running and passing. As users make their way around the ARC, they can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the entire building, as well as the residence across the street through the large windows.

“We haven’t put it up yet, but we will have signage for like the 150-metre sprints and different options as well,” said Alexandra Laneville, a full-time ARC staff member and graduate of Algonquin’s fitness and health promotion program.

Users can run, walk or wheel their way around the track, in a designated direction which changes daily. At any time, users can jump off the track to enjoy the ARC’s second floor fitness area which includes equipment ranging from treadmills, rowing machines, ellipticals, ladders and air bikes.

According to Laneville, the track tends to be busiest in the mornings and evenings when less students are in class.

The ARC is committed to creating a welcoming environment, allowing seasoned sprinters or those in need of a walk or wheel during the cold winter months, to enjoy the Discovery Track equally.