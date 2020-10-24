Life

Mood Check: What are students up to this Halloween?

By and

Oct 24, 2020
Students on campus share their Halloween plans, favourite costumes and memories from past years.

As the sun begins to set earlier and the leaves darken, a season of spookiness settles upon us – Halloween. People are beginning to decorate their houses and carve pumpkins, but for what?

Ottawa is currently back in Stage 2 restrictions, and Halloween is sort of a no-go. So, we used this opportunity to allow students to share their plans with us and reflect on how they’ve celebrated in previous years.

On Monday, Oct. 19, Algonquin Times reporters set out to campus for a mood check to get a feel for what students are up to this spooky season. The majority of the campus’ population was in study mode due to the reading week.

Martin Schrappe, a paramedics student in the Student Commons.
Martin Schrappe, a paramedics student in the Student Commons. Photo credit: Phaedra Hamer

Paramedics student, Martin Schrappe, is feeling the heat from schoolwork and hasn’t put much thought into his plans for this year.

“I’m not sure if I have plans, I’m pretty busy with school so probably not,” Schrappe said.

Alex Graf (left), Jessica Mapila (middle) and Dara Palmer (right) are biotechnology students who shared their past Halloween experiences
Alex Graf (left), Jessica Mapila (middle) and Dara Palmer (right) are biotechnology students who shared their past Halloween experiences Photo credit: Phaedra Hamer

A group of biotechnology students don’t have much lined up either, but had fun stories to share about their past celebrations.

“There’s nothing to do this year,” said Jessica Mapila, a biotechnology student. “Me and my friends used to all dress up in group costumes. One year, we were all Dr. Seuss characters.”

Similar to Mapila, Dara Palmer and Alex Graf also have plans to candy and watch scary movies.

Palmer shared fun stories from her childhood years of trick-or-treating.

“As a kid, my favourite thing was going to expensive houses and neighbourhoods,” she said. “There, you’d get all the good candy, like full-sized chocolate bars and cans of pop.”

Electrical engineering technician students Gurpartap Singh (left) and his classmate Aditya Shah (right) studying together in the Dare District.
Electrical engineering technician students Gurpartap Singh (left) and his classmate Aditya Shah (right) studying together in the Dare District. Photo credit: Phaedra Hamer

An electrical engineering technician student, Gurpartap Singh, remembers his favourite costume.

“My favourite costume as a kid was pretty simple, just a ghost,” Singh said.

Singh’s classmate, Aditya Shah, is an international student and it’s his first Halloween in Ottawa. He wants it to be special but is celebrating in an interesting and safe way.

“My work is going to give us costumes to wear from the movie IT,” said Shah. “Maybe even the clown costume from the movie.”

Travel and tourism student Emma Pearce (left), library and information technician student Maggie Street (middle) and business marketing student Jackson Kemp celebrated last Halloween in residence.
Travel and tourism student Emma Pearce (left), library technician student Maggie Street (middle) and business marketing student Jackson Kemp celebrated last Halloween in residence. Photo credit: Phaedra Hamer

Emma Pearce, a travel and tourism student, and her friend, Maggie Street, a library and information technician student both celebrated Halloween on campus last year.

“I was in residence so I would just go to different rooms dressed up as the Arthur meme,” said Pearce.

“One year I dressed up as a clothing hamper, which was cool,” said Street. “I had suspenders on and attached a clothing hamper to them with hangers and clothes on it.”

Jackson Kemp, a business marketing student, was also with Pearce and Street. While he doesn’t have plans this year, he remembers celebrating as a kid.

“One year, I went to a dance studio in Kingston that set up a haunted house inside when I was younger,” said Kemp.

Halloween will look different this year, with Ontario health officials recommending people in hot-spot areas to skip door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Whether it be decorating, dressing up, watching Halloween-themed movies or skipping trick-or-treating and binge-eating candy, people are finding ways to celebrate safely within the comfort of their own homes.

Related Post

Featured Stories Life

Spiritual Centre helps viewers catch up on their brew-ty sleep

J Oct, 2020 Phaedra Hamer
Featured Stories Life

The pandemic drives tourism grads to explore their home country

J Oct, 2020 Breanna St-Jean
Featured Stories Life

Mood check: How do students feel about on-campus and online learning?

J Oct, 2020 Zainab Almehdar